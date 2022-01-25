Video: Landscape photographer Adam Gibbs breaks down his 10 favorite photos from 2021

We're nearing the end of January, and it's not just a good time to look ahead to the rest of 2022, it's also the perfect time to look back upon your photographs from 2021. Photographer Adam Gibbs recently looked back at his ten favorite photographs from last year.

In the video below, Gibbs admits that 2021 was a difficult year for photography. Typically, he does a lot of traveling, but COVID travel restrictions prevented that for much of the year. During the summer months, the weather where he lives in British Columbia was poor for photography. Nonetheless, he was able to pick out his ten favorite photos.

For each photo, Gibbs shares behind-the-scenes footage and discusses what makes the image one of his picks for 2021. It's always interesting to listen to photographers talk about their images and what they like about them.

If you'd like to see more videos from Gibbs, visit his YouTube channel. To view more of his photographs and learn about Gibbs' photography books, click here.

Have you gone through and picked out your favorite photos from 2021? If not, it's a worthwhile task. Whenever photography conditions aren't ideal, and you've got some spare time, it's a great opportunity to look through older work and see what lessons you can learn.

(Via Adam Gibbs)