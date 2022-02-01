Video: The ultimate guide to panoramic photography

There are times when a wide-angle lens can't capture the full image you envision. This is when a panorama image can save the day. Just what is a panorama? It's an image comprised of multiple images that have been stitched together. By combining multiple images, you can create a final photo that is wider and includes more of a scene. Further, because you're combining multiple full-resolution images, a panorama includes many more pixels than a single photo. Unfortunately, capturing a good panoramic image isn't as simple as pointing and clicking – although, some cameras do include such a function. Adam Karnacz of First Man Photography has published a 20-minute video tutorial that teaches the viewer about panoramic photography from start to finish.

A good panorama starts before you even capture a shot. You must select the right lens. There's no perfect lens, as each scene is different. However, you can't go wrong with a standard zoom or a telephoto lens. A dedicated tilt-shift lens is the best option if you have a big budget. If you'd like to see a video about using a tilt-shift lens to create panoramas, check out this video by photographer Mason Marsh. You can capture great panoramas with many different lenses. Just make sure that you aren't using a lens with distortion, as that will make the stitching process much more difficult.

When it comes to composition, you should approach a panorama in the same way you would approach a single-shot landscape image. However, that's easier said than done. When it's possible to include just about everything from a scene in a photograph, exercising restraint and not include everything is challenging. It's better to think about a panoramic technique as a different compositional option that you have in the field. In the end, it's an image framing option with a different aspect ratio.

So, you're out in the field and the scene looks promising for a panoramic photo. How do you capture the required images in the field? At the 5'45" mark in the video below, Karnacz discusses panoramic photo techniques, tips and tricks, and then offers a real-world example. Check out the video below to see how it's done.

Once you have the images you're going to use to create a panorama, it's time to head to the computer to perform the stitching. Karnacz uses Adobe software and panoramas can be created in Adobe Lightroom or Photoshop. When selecting a merging method, going with 'spherical' is generally a good starting place. However, the other two options may work better in specific situations. The 'perspective' option may work best if you have distortion in your photo, for example.

Even if you do everything right, it's possible to still run into an issue called 'parallax shift.' This is when the relative position of a subject changes when you rotate your camera. It's a change in perspective that occurs as you move your camera. The issue can be largely avoided by being careful with your foreground and by using dedicated panorama gear, such as a tripod head designed specifically for panoramic photography or by using what's called a 'nodal rail.' If you'd like to learn more about this topic, read this excellent article at Fstoppers.

Now that you've got a beautiful panorama image on your computer, it may not jump out at you. Unfortunately, viewing a big panorama on a computer monitor can reduce the impact of the wide, detailed photograph. I'm a big advocate of printing your photos in general, especially when it comes to panoramas. Seeing a panorama come out of the printer is one of the most exciting parts of photography. If you don't have a printer of your own, try an online printing service or local lab. When you have a panorama you're proud of, printing is totally worth it.

To see more videos from Adam Karnacz, head to his YouTube channel. To keep up to date with his photography, give him a follow on Instagram.

(Via First Man Photography)