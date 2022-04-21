Nikon releases a new version of its NX Field Remote Shooting system

Nikon has announced the latest version of NX Field, Nikon's network solution system that 'redefines the rules of remote shooting.' The update adds support for Nikon's flagship Z9 mirrorless camera.

While we don't often cover software updates for something as niche as Nikon NX Field, we felt it was a good occasion to write about NX Field on a more general level. The network solution lets professional photographers control and synchronize multiple remote cameras. This allows for impressive remote setups for many different applications, such as sports photography. You can control multiple cameras using a master camera. Remote cameras essentially become an extension of a photographer and the camera in their hands. NX Field also allows for fast image transfer and works with silent operation, which can be important when covering certain sensitive events.

'NX Field is so efficient, easy and reliable that we can utilize it for everything,' said photographer François-Xavier Marit of the Photo Innovation Department of AFP. 'Shooting remotely is no longer a gamble, and the capacity to control remote cameras with a tool as handy as a smartphone is absolutely wonderful, creating a link between the camera and the rest of the world. With NX Field, remote shooting will be more accessible for all photographers.'

Antonin Thuillier, also of AFP, added, 'Finding a new point of view is important for photographers to achieve visually stunning images. NX Field helps me accomplish this by letting remote cameras work as an extension of me, multiplying the angles I can shoot from. In addition to its easy set up and control, it's insane how fast it goes — you can release the shutter when the action actually happens.'

The new release, version 1.2.0, enables automatic subject detection for nine subjects when using the Z9, including people, dogs, cats, birds, bicycles, motorcycles, cars, trains, and airplanes. This is a big deal, especially when you're set up in a remote photography situation when you can't actively monitor the viewfinder and autofocus frame across multiple cameras. Further, Z9's 'Dual-Stream technology' lets users see a live view display with 'very little delay' on smartphones or tablets.

While the use case for NX Field is admittedly limited and beyond the scope of most photographers, for working pros doing remote photography, the app should allow for new perspectives and impressive images. To learn more about NX Field, visit Nikon Professional Services.