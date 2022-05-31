Fujifilm X Summit: Fuji announces flagship X-H2S with 26.1MP stacked sensor, 40fps shooting & 4K/120p video

Click here to read our Fujifilm X-H2S Preview

Fujifilm has a new flagship X Series camera, the Fujifilm X-H2S. After skipping the fourth-generation X-Trans CMOS sensor and X-Processor, the X-H series is back with its first new model since early 2018. The X-H2S is also the first X Series camera to include a stacked image sensor, the X-Trans CMOS 5 HS, and the X-Processor 5.

With the new stacked sensor and faster processor, the X-H2S should deliver impressive photo and video capabilities, including full-resolution 26.1-megapixel images at up to 40 frames per second with AF/AE tracking at 120fps. It's the fastest X Series camera ever and promises to be an extremely agile camera for sports, wildlife and action photography.

Fujifilm X-H2S

The stacked sensor's faster readout speed and the X-Processor 5's improved performance promise better autofocus. While the core autofocus system in the X-H2S is like the one found in the X-T4 – with approximately 100% phase-detect autofocus point coverage – the X-H2S includes deep learning artificial intelligence to deliver new subject detection autofocus modes, including for people, animals (mammals and birds), and vehicles.

Fujifilm X-H2S

Like its predecessor, the X-H2S is also designed for video applications. The IBIS-equipped camera records 6.2K/30p video using the full image sensor. It also records DCI 4K video at up to 120p and Full HD video at up to 240p. The camera has a new F-Log2 profile with 14 stops of dynamic range and can record 4:2:2 10-bit Apple ProRes video internally. External recording is possible, too, of course, via a full-size HDMI Type A port. For heavy video users, Fujifilm is releasing a $200 cooling fan accessory that bolts onto the back of the X-H2S, behind the camera's 3-inch vari-angle display.

Fujifilm X-H2S

In terms of build quality and design, the X-H2S features more customizable buttons and fewer dials. The weather-resistant body includes a more ergonomic front grip, a large top display and an EVF with 5.76M dots and a 120fps refresh rate.

Fujifilm X-H2S

There's much more to say about the Fujifilm X-H2S, so head over to our full Preview to read all about it. We hope to go hands-on with the camera soon ahead of its release on July 7. The Fujifilm X-H2S will cost $2,499 for the body only.