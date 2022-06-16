Tamron 17-70mm F2.8 Di III-A VC RXD announced for Fujifilm X-mount

Tamron announced another lens for Fujifilm X-mount APS-C cameras, the Tamron 17-70mm F2.8 Di III-A VC RXD (Model B070). The 17-70mm joins the existing 18-300mm 16.6x all-in-one zoom lens.

The 17-70mm F2.8 Di III-A VC RXD (Model B070) first launched in January 2021 for Sony E-mount APS-C mirrorless cameras. You can read our full hands-on review of the lens here. We remarked that the 4.1x zoom lens "is a good choice for Sony E-mount users looking for a new standard zoom lens, especially as a second lens in addition to (or an upgrade from) the typical 18-55mm kit lens." We also wrote, "With its versatility, decisive autofocus, built-in image stabilization and lightweight design, the Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 lens is a worthwhile addition to most photographer's kits."

The Tamron 17-70mm F2.8 Di III-A VC RXD lens, shown here in E-mount on a Sony A6600 camera, is 11.9 cm (4.7 in.) long and has a max diameter of 7.46 cm (3 in.). The lens weighs 525 g (18.5 oz.) and has a 67mm filter thread.

The APS-C lens offers a 35mm-equivalent focal length range of 25.5-105mm, making it like a 24-105mm standard zoom for full-frame cameras, albeit with the light-gathering abilities of an F2.8 max aperture. The lens can focus as close as 19 cm (7.5 in.) at the wide end and 39 cm (15.4 in.), resulting in a max magnification ratio of 1:4.8. Adding to its versatility is Vibration Compensation (VC) optical image stabilization. A dedicated Micro Processor Unit aids the VC system (MPU). The MPU uses AI to help drive good stabilization performance across various situations, including when recording video. Concerning video, the lens has also been designed to exhibit minimal focus breathing.

The Tamron 17-70mm F2.8 lens includes 16 elements across a dozen groups. There are two Glass Molded Aspherical (GM) elements and one hybrid aspherical lens element. The lens includes Tamron's proprietary RXD stepping motor, promising quick, quiet and accurate autofocus performance. Based on our hands-on time with the E-mount version of the lens, we expect strong autofocus performance on X-mount cameras.

The Tamron 17-70mm F2.8 Di III-A VC RXD is the world's first wide range 4.1x standard zoom lens for X-mount. The new fast-aperture zoom lens is scheduled to go on sale on July 8, 2022 for $799. Tamron notes that the release schedule could change due to the global health crisis and supply chain issues.