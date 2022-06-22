Tamron 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 VC VXD Hands-on Review: Tamron’s all-in-one APS-C zoom is very impressive

Click here to read our Tamron 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 VC VXD Hands-on Review

Last year, Tamron released the 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 VC VXD lens for Sony E-mount and Fujifilm X Series cameras. The APS-C zoom lens delivers a versatile 16.6x optical zoom, covering a 35mm-equivalent focal length range of 27-450mm. It's a true all-in-one lens, and if you don't require a bright aperture, you could conceivably use no other lens for your photography. It's like an amped-up kit lens. However, unlike some kit lenses, the Tamron 18-300mm is sharp, especially in the center of the frame.

Given its focal length range, the Tamron 18-300mm isn't quite what I'd call "compact," but it's not ridiculously large either, at least not when it's at a shorter focal length. At its minimum length, the lens is 125.6 millimeters (4.9 inches) long. As you zoom, it extends quite a bit. The lens weighs 620 grams (21.9 ounces) and has Vibration Compensation (VC) optical image stabilization, so it's not too heavy or difficult to capture sharp handheld shots with the lens.

Tamron 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 VC VXD lens on Sony A7R IV camera body

Speaking of image quality, there's a lot to like here. In the center area of the frame especially, the zoom lens is sharp throughout its entire focal length range, even when shooting at its widest aperture. There's a bit of softness in the corners, especially at the wide end, but it's not bad and is partially addressed by stopping down.

Sony A7R IV with Tamron 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 VC VXD lens at 21mm (31mm equiv.), F10, 1/20s, ISO 100. This image has been edited.

Concerning the aperture, the biggest drawback of the Tamron 18-300mm lens is its somewhat narrow aperture, especially at the longer end of the lens. Granted, you can't have it all. If the lens was faster, it'd also be larger, heavier and more expensive. That would negate some of the lens's usability, making it a less attractive option for photographers looking to greatly expand their range without spending a lot of money.

Sony A7R IV with Tamron 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 VC VXD lens at 126mm (189mm equiv.), F8, 1/200s, ISO 200. This image has been edited.

Overall, there's much to like about the Tamron 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 lens. To learn more about our hands-on experience with the lens, read our Tamron 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 VC VXD Review. You can also download full-resolution test images from our Gallery.