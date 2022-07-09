Previous Story Video: How to capture long exposure panoramas
Master your Craft: Creative two-light “spotlight” portrait is simple to set up and looks amazing

Last week, Pye Jirsa of SLR Lounge showed us how to capture distinct, high-quality portraits with a single off-camera strobe as part of the ongoing "Master your Craft" video series for Adorama. This week, Jirsa is back, and he's brought a second light. Using a pair of lights, you can capture a stunning "spotlight" style portrait that pops.

What do you need for a two-light "spotlight" portrait? Just about any camera will do. Jirsa recommends a longer lens. He's opted for a Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8. For lighting, you'll want a pair of off-camera strobes and a snoot light modifier. You can also use a grid. The idea is that you need to control your light. Your main light needs to be focused, whereas your second light will act as a rim light, so there aren't strict requirements for a light modifier.

(Via Adorama and SLR Lounge

