Video: Pro wildlife photographer Morten Hilmer goes hands-on with the Nikon Z 400mm F4.5 VR S

Last week, Nikon announced a new compact telephoto lens, the Nikkor Z 400mm F4.5 VR S. The new lens is the lightest 400mm prime Nikon has made, weighing only 1,160 grams (2.55 pounds). It's also only 234.5mm (9.2 inches) long. Plus, it costs $3,250, which is relatively reasonable for a telephoto lens.

While we eagerly await the chance to go hands-on with the lens, professional wildlife and nature photographer and Nikon Ambassador Morten Hilmer recently had the chance to go hands-on with a pre-production version of the lens and test it alongside the Nikon Z 1.4x teleconverter.

Longtime viewers of Hilmer's videos will know he doesn't focus too much on specs but instead cares more about the overall experience of using gear and the images he's able to capture. A highlight from his time using the 400mm F4.5 VR S is that it's extremely lightweight, making handheld shooting a breeze. The lens also delivered good autofocus performance, allowing Hilmer to track fast-moving seabirds. Plus, the AF and VR were quiet enough that the lens's operational sounds didn't interfere with audio during video recording, which is a big plus.

To see more of Morten Hilmer's work, visit his website and YouTube channel. Read our overview to learn more about the new Nikon Z 400mm F4.5 VR S lens. We hope to have real-world photos of our own to share with you soon.

(Via Morten Hilmer)