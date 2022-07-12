Canon announces RF 24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM and RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras

Canon U.S.A. Inc. has announced a pair of new full-frame RF-Mount lenses, the RF 24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM and the RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM. Both lenses promise high-value and compact, lightweight designs. While full-frame lenses, Canon notes that thanks to the accessible price points and small sizes, the new RF lenses are well-suited to use with the new APS-C R7 and R10 cameras.

Looking first at the RF 24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM, this fast-aperture macro lens promises "beautiful bokeh" and 0.5x macro capabilities. Wedding and portrait photographer Will Cadena went hands-on with the lens ahead of today's announcement and remarked, "I love this lens! It helps give you the feeling you are right there in the action, and the focal length really directs your eye to the center of the frame."

Canon RF 24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM

The lens uses a built-in STM motor to drive autofocus and can focus as close as 0.14m (5.5 in.). The lens includes a UD glass element, an aspheric element, and Canon's Super Spectra Coating (SSC). The built-in optical image stabilization promises up to 5.5 stops of shake correction on most cameras, and 6.5 stops of Coordinated IS when used with an IBIS-equipped EOS R camera. The lens weighs only 270 grams (0.6 lbs). The RF 24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM will be available in late August for $599.99.

Turning our focus to the new wide-angle zoom, the RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, it's designed to capture dynamic landscapes and "natural snapshots." Like the new RF 24mm lens, the 15-30mm is designed to work well for video and still photography. Travel vlogger Juliana Broste says that a wide-angle lens is one of her favorites because it's versatile and lets her get close to the action. "I’ve got options–whether I’m standing super close to my subject or backing up to get a sense of a place, I’m covered."

Canon RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

The RF 15-30mm can also focus quite close, although it's not officially a "macro" lens. You can focus as close as 0.28m (11 in.) at 30mm and 0.13m (5.1 in.) at 15mm (when using manual focus). The optical IS promises up to 5 stops of uncoordinated IS, and 7 stops of Coordinated IS. Broste added, "The RF15-30 F4.5-6.3 IS STM makes it easy to film handheld, so you can stay light on your feet and move about freely. So long shaky shots!" The lens includes two UD elements, one aspheric element, and Canon SSC. It includes a Canon STM focus drive and weighs 390g (0.9 lbs). The Canon RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM will be available in late August for $549.99.