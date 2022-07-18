Video: Photographer Adam Karnacz on how he deals with criticism

Have you ever shared your photography online? If so, you may have been the recipient of unwarranted rude comments and criticism. Undoubtedly, sharing your work is a great way to learn and improve and a chance to meet fellow photographers. However, sharing work online also means subjecting yourself to the risk of negative feedback. For some photographers, the struggle of dealing with criticism, or even the fear that you could face harsh feedback, is enough to prevent them from sharing their work at all. Honestly, that's just sad because if you enjoy photography and want to share your work, you should feel comfortable doing so. Photographer Adam Karnacz of First Man Photography just published a video that hits back at all the haters. As he puts it, "in this video, we're gonna stick it to the haters."

A good option is to ignore people who say things you don't like. Of course, that's easier said than done. But as Karnacz points out, the uncomfortable truth is that sometimes there are bits of truth in what some critics say, even if they said it in a frustratingly negative way. He receives many comments on his YouTube channel, and some are so stupid and rude that it's easy to disregard them entirely. However, some negative comments are "uncomfortably close to the truth." These comments can be powerful motivators to improve.

If you do share your work, it's important to remember that you can't please everyone. Some people will like what you do, and some people won't. That's true whether you're a beginner just learning the ropes or a seasoned professional with a long history of artistic and commercial success. Nobody will ever capture an image that everyone loves. It's an unrealistic goal.

It's also important to remember that plenty of people enjoy what you share but don't comment. However, people looking to be combative rarely miss the chance to do so. You may receive a negative comment here and there, but that doesn't mean the criticism is representative of the whole.

There's also always the chance that some criticism you receive is constructive and helpful. Not everyone is out to get you; some people genuinely want to help, especially if you present yourself as a beginner eager to learn or outright ask for feedback. Putting yourself out there means opening yourself up to positive and negative feedback.

At the end of the day, there's only one person whose approval you need, and that person is you. If you like your work, forget everyone else, no matter what they say. If you think you've got room to improve – and we all do – then perhaps fellow photographers will be able to step in and offer helpful ideas.

To see more from Adam Karnacz, visit his website and YouTube channel. You can also stay up to date with his photography on Instagram.

(Via First Man Photography)