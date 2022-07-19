Venus Optics announces super-compact Laowa 10mm F4 Cookie lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras

Venus Optics has announced the Laowa 10mm F4 Cookie lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras, just a couple of weeks after announcing the Laowa 12-24mm F5.6 wide-angle zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The new 10mm F4 Cookie lens, which some might describe as a "pancake" lens, is designed for street and landscape photography and is available for Canon RF, Fujifilm X, L, Nikon Z, and Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras.

The Laowa 10mm F4 Cookie is only 25mm (0.98 in.) long and weighs 130g (0.29 lbs). The lens promises minimal barrel distortion and strong image quality. The compact lens features a dozen elements across eight groups, including a pair of aspherical elements and four extra-low dispersion elements. The lens promises good control over chromatic aberration, flare, and ghosting. The lens includes a five-bladed aperture diaphragm, so it'll produce 10-point sun stars when stopped down.

The manual focus lens can close-focus to 100mm (3.94 in.), resulting in 0.15x max magnification. The Laowa 10mm F4 Cookie includes a 37mm filter thread. It's an uncommonly small filter size, but it's not difficult to find affordable filters that small.

The Laowa 10mm F4 Cookie is available to order now through Venus Optics and authorized resellers. The lens is available in black and silver versions for $299. The APS-C lens is sold in RF, X, L, Z, and E-mounts. For more information, visit Venus Optics. You can view a few sample images below. Additional sample images are available here.