10 Minute Review of the OM System OM-1: A worthy successor to Olympus’s impressive legacy

Need a quick run-down of the recent OM System OM-1 camera? Let our new 10 Minute Review video get you started. After testing the new flagship Micro Four Thirds camera from OM Digital Solutions in both the lab and in the field, we thought we'd take another look at this impressive camera -- this time in video form!

The OM-1 might still say "Olympus" across the front, but it's the first camera released under the new "OM System" branding and the first camera from OM Digital Solutions -- the separate company that was formed after Olympus Corporation spun off its Imaging Division back in 2021. However, despite the naming change, the camera is essentially the spiritual successor to the Olympus E-M1 Mark III and boy does it pack in several upgrades and improvements over this earlier camera. The physical design is largely the same, although there have been some pleasing improvements to the ergonomics, and the EVF finally gets a higher-resolution screen and larger magnification. Plus, the durability has been improved, which is impressive given the Olympus OM-D-series cameras' long history of excellent weather sealing.

The biggest upgrades are under the hood, with the OM-1 gaining an all-new stacked image sensor, a new image processor, a vastly improved AF system with more AF points and an even more versatile implementation of the Intelligent Subject Detection system that used to be exclusive to the large E-M1X. The OM-1 is a speed demon of a camera, offering incredible burst-shooting performance, faster AF and, yes, improved image quality.

For an overview of all the camera's major features and our findings from our review, check out our OM-1 10 Minute Review. For all the details, you can then jump over to our OM-1 Review for the full hands-on review, sample images and more!