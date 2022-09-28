Sony announces FX30, a new compact Cinema Line camera with an APS-C image sensor

Sony has announced the FX30, a new APS-C cinema camera based on the design of the Sony FX3, Sony's most compact Cinema camera.

The Sony FX30 uses a 20.1MP backside-illuminated APS-C image sensor. The sensor records 4K footage, oversampled from 6K, at up to 60 frames per second and can also record 4K/120p video with a crop factor (1.62x). The sensor records 10-bit video in 4:2:2 or 4:2:0 with H.264 or H.265 codec. It can also output raw video to an Atomos Ninja V+ external recorder.

The 4K Super 35 compact cinema camera is Sony's first "Cinema Line" camera to incorporate a smaller than full-frame image sensor, but that doesn't mean the FX30 doesn't promise high-quality video. The camera promises 14+ stops of dynamic range.

The FX30 includes many of the features from Sony's other Cinema cameras, including Dual Base ISO (800/2500), log shooting, LUT support, mechanical and digital image stabilization, Breathing Compensation and much more.

The Sony FX30 looks identical to the FX3

While the internals are different than the FX3, the FX30 looks identical to its full-frame sibling. The button layout is the same and the camera uses the same NP-FZ100 battery. "The new FX30 is a great fit for a wide range of filmmakers," said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "As part of our Cinema Line, it is an attractive addition for seamless integration into large productions. Additionally, by incorporating many professional features found in our flagship cinema cameras, it is a perfect camera for up-and-coming filmmakers that are working with tight budgets."

As for autofocus, the FX30 incorporates Sony's fast, reliable autofocus technology including Real-time Eye AF (human, animal or bird), Real-time Tracking, detailed AF controls and AF Assist. The camera includes a Focus Map, which makes it easier to visualize depth of field.

The FX30 includes a new customizable list-style main menu screen to access frequently used items. It also has a new standby movie screen that delivers an unobstructed view of the subject. It supports time code sync, includes features to make log video easier to see in camera and much more. For the full details on the Sony FX30, click here.

Sony FX30 with XLR grip

The Sony FX30 will be available in late October for $1,799 body only. You can also purchase the camera with the Sony XLR handle for improved operability for $2,199.

Alongside the FX30, Sony also announced two high-performance CFexpress Type A memory cards. The CEA-320T offers 320GB of storage and write speeds up to 700MB/s. That card is $650. There's also an even larger 640GB CEA-G640T card that will cost $1,250. These cards join the existing 80GB and 160GB TOUGH CFexpress Type A cards. The new cards will be available next month.