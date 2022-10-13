Sony announces new entry-level vlogging camera, the ZV-1F

The video content creation space is huge right now, and Sony wants to make stepping up from a smartphone to a dedicated camera easier and more affordable. At $499, the ZV-1F is Sony's newest, and most affordable, ZV-series camera.

The ZV-1F pairs a 20.1MP Type-1 stacked Exmor RS image sensor with a built-in, fixed 20mm F2 lens. The wide-angle lens is ideal for selfie video and the camera is designed to be held at arm's length. To make it easier to hold, it's also compact and lightweight, weighing just 256 grams (about 9 ounces). The camera has the same 3-inch vari-angle display as the ZV-1 and sports a smartphone-inspired touchscreen interface.

Whereas a camera like the ZV-E10 is designed for flexibility thanks to its interchangeable lens design, the ZV-1F opts instead for simpler usability. The camera is meant to be accessible to users who have never owned a dedicated camera before. To aid new users, it includes Background Defocus and Product Showcase features to make it easier to blur the background or keep everything in focus, even if the user doesn't understand aperture settings. The idea is to enable people to get the best results with the least amount of friction.

The camera records 4K video at up to 30p and includes Sony's Slow and Quick (S&Q) mode for up to 5x slow-motion video capture. The camera has 10 Creative Looks and includes an optional Soft Skin effect to make it easy to capture video with the look you desire. The ZV-1F also has face-priority AF and face-priority AE to ensure that faces are properly exposed, even in challenging light.

Sony ZV-1F

The Sony ZV-1F will be available on October 24 for $499. The camera is compatible with optional accessories like Sony's Bluetooth Shooting Grip and on-camera mics, although the ZV-1F includes a windscreen in the box for its 3-capsule mic.

