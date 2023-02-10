DxO PhotoLab 6.3 offers improved color control, better cropping, and improved lens corrections

DxO has launched the latest version of its all-in-one raw photo editor, DxO PhotoLab 6.3.

The new update delivers all the same great editing tools users have come to expect, including easy-to-use image editing tools, AI-powered denoising and raw processing, extensive creative controls, excellent local adjustments using U Point technology, powerful photo management tools, and as always, a lifetime license, rather than a subscription pricing model.

While all those features have been available for a while, PhotoLab 6.3 delivers impressive new color control, better cropping, better lens corrections, and robust new soft-proofing tools. In case you missed it, we recently wrote about soft proofing in our guide to achieving perfect prints. Underpinning the new color tools is DxO Wide Gamut supporting JPEG and TIFF image files. This new color space exclusive to DxO software is impressive, delivering more accurate, realistic results. The DxO Wide Gamut color space promises "more natural color" and intelligent color processing.

When it comes to soft proofing, PhotoLab 6.3 introduces easy-to-use paper and ink simulations when soft proofing. This helps ensure accurate prints. You could already utilize a distinct "Preserve color details" slider when soft proofing in DxO PhotoLab, but the new "Simulate paper & ink" checkbox delivers even greater accuracy. Preserve color details protects the color in highly saturated areas when they are converted into the smaller color gamut offered by printing on physical media. Paper and ink can't match a high-end display's color gamut, so software must intelligently map a large color space to a smaller color gamut.

When utilizing lens corrections, such as distortion corrections, you can lose some details around the edge of the frame. Typically, photo editors don't show you the area that has been lost. PhotoLab 6.3 does, in case you want to use the full data from the sensor. Speaking of lens corrections, PhotoLab 6.3 adds a new Optics Module, offering access to DxO's incredible library of lens corrections within PhotoLab 6.3, meaning users no longer need to jump to a separate app to find new lens correction profiles.

DxO PhotoLab 6.3 is available now for $139 for the Essential Edition and $219 for the Elite Edition. Existing PhotoLab 6 users can download the latest update for free. For the full breakdown of PhotoLab 6.3 or to download a free trial, visit DxO.