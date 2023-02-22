Fujifilm expands native Frame.io Camera to Cloud integration to Fujifilm X-H2 mirrorless camera

Last October, Adobe and Fujifilm announced Frame.io compatibility for the Fujifilm X-H2S, the world's first native camera-to-cloud (C2C) integration for a digital stills camera. At that time, Adobe and RED also announced a similar collaboration for RED's V-Raptor and V-Raptor XL. Fujifilm has announced expanded C2C integration for its high-res X-H2 mirrorless camera.

In some respects, today's announcement is no surprise. During the leadup to Fujifilm's original Frame.io C2C announcement for the X-H2S, we asked about the X-H2. Then, Fujifilm was pretty tight-lipped, as companies often are. Still, we speculated that "it's reasonable to expect the company will be looking into it for more cameras, such as the Fujifilm X-H2." No, we aren't Nostradamus; it seemed inevitable that the X-H2S wouldn't be the only Fuji camera to get the exciting Frame.io integration – the functionality is just too exciting not to extend to X-H2 owners.

Watch our hands-on look at the Fujifilm X-H2 below. If you haven't yet read our X-H2 Hands-on Review, click here.

If you missed the news last fall, what is Frame.io, and how does it affect the workflow with the Fujifilm X-H2S and now the X-H2?

Frame.io is an Adobe-owned company that powers over 5,000 productions worldwide. It's primarily a video and collaboration platform, allowing users worldwide to share and collaborate on content without dealing with tedious file sharing or sending physical storage devices.

The C2C integration with the Fujifilm X-H2S, and now the X-H2, takes the utility of Frame.io's cloud platform even further by putting that connectivity into a camera itself, rather than locking the functionality to computers, tablets, and smartphones. By using the X-H2(S) and the FT-XH file transmitter vertical grip ($999), photographers and videographers can instantly upload files as they shoot to a connected Frame.io account, which requires either an Adobe Creative Cloud or Frame.io subscription.

Frame.io changes a photographer's workflow by allowing creators to deliver any combination of still or video files to Frame.io directly from the camera. Imagine being an event, wedding, or sports photographer and being able to upload files to a Frame.io account automatically while shooting, allowing someone else to organize, process, or edit files while the photographer continues to shoot. As Fujifilm says, "This will accelerate production workflows and create opportunities to remotely collaborate in real-time by providing centralized access to still and video assets as they are being made – even across multiple users."

"It's exciting that we're able to add X-H2 to the roster of C2C-compatible cameras," says Victor Ha, vice president of Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices division, Fujifilm North America Corporation. "The energy and anticipation from our creator customer base since the original C2C announcement is palpable, and we can't wait to see what our fans do with this functionality."

Building upon the excitement of the latest announcement, Fujifilm is offering selected content creators the opportunity to work directly with Fujifilm North America and join a new Early Access program for the upcoming C2C functionality. 10 individual contest winners will be selected based upon contest submissions and will receive the chance for hands-on, pre-market access to C2C functionality. You don't need to be a Fuji user to enter. Winners will be provided with either a Fujifilm X-H2 or X-H2S kit as part of the opportunity to participate in the Early Access Program, along with a connected Frame.io account. For additional information and to enter, visit Fujifilm's dedicated C2C site.

Fujifilm will select creators across multiple genres to participate. The creators will have a unique opportunity to provide early feedback and find ways to integrate C2C into their professional workflows. "Contest winners will be selected based upon their specific use cases for how C2C can streamline the way they work, and we’ll work closely with them to integrate C2C into their photo and video workflows,” says Ha. "We're looking for creators from a variety of genres; from street photography to weddings to commercial. Exposing a talented team of real-world creators to C2C prior to the global launch will not only enhance these creators' skill sets and set them up for continued success but will provide our development team with critical feedback in real-time as we continue to advance the capabilities of C2C."

The necessary firmware to integrate Frame.io compatibility with the Fujifilm X-H2 and FT-XH file transmitter grip is expected to arrive this spring.