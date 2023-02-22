Sigma announces its first lenses for APS-C Nikon Z mirrorless cameras

Sigma has launched its first lenses for Nikon's Z Mount system, bringing some of Sigma's popular lenses to Nikon's mirrorless cameras.

The three lenses Sigma has announced are all F1.4 prime lenses designed for APS-C mirrorless cameras: the Sigma 16mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary, Sigma 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary, and the Sigma 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary.

These lenses are already available for five other mounts: Sony E-mount, Canon EF-M mount, Fujifilm X Mount, Micro Four Thirds, and L-Mount. The three lenses for Z Mount will be released simultaneously, although exact release information isn't available.

Regrding special features, the AF algorithms for each lens has been optimized specifically for Nikon Z cameras. Further, the lenses are compatible with AF-C and in-camera aberration correction. The lenses will be released under a special licensing agreement with Nikon for the use of its Z Mount. It's always great to see a company license its mount to provide its customers additional lens options. In this case, three lenses that have no direct first-party counterpart.

Aside from the new mount, not much else about the Z Mount versions of the Sigma primes has changed.

The Sigma 16mm F1.4 DC DN C, which delivers a 24mm equivalent focal length on APS-C cameras, features 16 elements across 13 groups and includes a nine-bladed aperture diaphragm. The lens has a 1:9.9 maximum magnification ratio, and like the other two lenses, the 16mm F1.4 DC DN C includes a stepping motor to deliver quick and quiet autofocus performance. The 16mm F1.4 DC DN C weighs 420 grams (14.8 ounces), and is 94.3 millimeters (3.7 inches) long. The lens has a 67mm filter thread. Assuming the same pricing as the other mount versions, the lens will cost around $450 for Nikon Z. However, the price and availability have yet to be confirmed.

The 30mm F1.4 DC DN (45mm equivalent) prime includes nine elements organized across seven groups. Like the 16mm lens, it also features a nine-bladed rounded aperture diaphragm. To save time so does the Sigma 56mm F1.4 DC DN C. The 30mm F1.4 has the best maximum magnification ratio of the trio at 1:7, so none of them are designed for close-up photography. The 30mm prime is the lightest of the three lenses. It's 75.3mm (3 in.) long and weighs 285g (10.1 oz.). It has a 52mm filter thread. Again assuming similar pricing, the lens will likely cost around $340.

Rounding out the trio is the Sigma 56mm F1.4 DC DN C. The lens incorporates 10 elements in six groups. Its 56mm focal length delivers a typical "portrait" field of view, matching an 85mm lens on a full-frame camera. The lens weighs 295g (10.4 oz.) and is 61.5mm (2.4 in.) long. Its filter thread is 55mm. Customers should expect the lens to cost about $480.

Sigma has not announced plans for future Z Mount lenses. However, Sigma has continued to expand its Fujifilm X Mount offerings, so perhaps a similar plan is in the works for the Z Mount. Time will tell.

In the meantime, you can learn much more about the three Sigma lenses via the links below.

Image credits: Sigma. Product images are not to scale.