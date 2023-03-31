Canon releases new firmware updates, improving R3’s autofocus and allowing R5 to capture 400MP photos

Canon has released firmware updates for four cameras, including the Canon EOS R3, Canon EOS R5, Canon EOS R5C, and Canon EOS 1D-X Mark III.

Canon EOS R3 version 1.4.0 delivers improved autofocus

The Canon EOS R3 can now "remember" faces, allowing its face-detect autofocus system to perform more accurately and quickly. The option to program faces into the R3's memory should be beneficial for wedding, event, and sports photographers.

Canon EOS R3

It's easy to see the utility of selecting a specific person in a wedding party and ensuring the camera preferentially selects their face from large groups during the event. Canon points out that the feature may not work well when subjects are moving, small in the frame, or not facing toward the camera. These are typical limitations of face-detect AF, so they aren't surprising.

Canon EOS R3

Additional improvements include Canon EL-5 Speedlite compatibility, the ability to save network settings to a memory card, better image stabilization options during panning, faster Auto White Balance (AWB), image protection settings when using file transfer protocol (FTP), and bug fixes.

Canon EOS R5 version 1.8.1: The R5 can now shoot 400-megapixel photos

Joining the pixel-shift fray, the latest R5 firmware update adds what it calls "IBIS High-Resolution Shot." This feature utilizes the camera's in-body image stabilization system to slightly move the image sensor while successively capturing images. The images are then stitched together to create a larger image.

Canon EOS R5

Canon tells PetaPixel that the final image will be around 400 megapixels, although Canon has not supplied any example images. Canon has also yet to explain the potential benefits of the mode beyond increased image size. In competing cameras with similar functionality, manufacturers typically espouse improved color rendering or better detail.

The new feature requires Canon's desktop image editing software, like EOS Utility or Digital Photo Professional, to view and combine the images for stacking. Users must update the R5's firmware and update their image editing software.

Canon EOS R5

The R5 also gets some of the improvements featured in the R3's latest firmware update, including image protecting during FTP and saving network settings to a memory card. The R5 can also crop or resize photos during transfer over FTP.

Canon EOS R5 C version 1.0.3.1

There's not much to say here, but the latest firmware for the EOS R5 C promises better Canon Log 3 image quality when shooting in XF-AVC or MP4 video formats.

Canon EOS R5 C

Canon EOS-1D X Mark III version 1.7.1

Beyond fixing a bug introduced with firmware version 1.7.0, the latest software for the EOS-1D X III lets users save network settings to the memory card, crop images during transfer to an FTP server and squashes numerous minor bugs.