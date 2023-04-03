|Back To News
Sigma announces 3 new mirrorless lenses, including 2 “I series” full-frame primes
posted Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT
Sigma has announced three new lenses for mirrorless cameras, including a pair of full-frame "I series" primes and an APS-C prime lens. All three lenses promise high performance in a compact form factor.
Starting with the full-frame lenses, the Sigma 17mm f/4 DG DN Contemporary and the Sigma 50mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary. These "I series" lenses feature all-metal barrels and will be available in E-mount and L-mount versions.
The 17mm f/4 DG DN C is the widest "I series" lens and should be well-suited to landscape, interior, and architectural photography. The super-compact ultra-wide prime weighs just 225 grams and is only 48.8 millimeters long.
The metal lens includes a knurled focus ring, aperture ring, and lens hood, promising superior usability and "feel." The lens ships with a metal magnetic lens cap alongside a traditional snap-on plastic cap.
With a minimum focus distance of 12cm, the 17mm f/4 can deliver good close-up images with a max magnification ratio of 1:3.6. The close focusing ability will also make the lens useful for vlogging, allowing photographers to capture wide-angle selfie video at arm's length with ease.
The Sigma 17mm f/4 DG DN C will be available later this month for $599 through Sigma and its authorized retailers.
Joining four existing f/2 I series primes, the 50mm f/2 adds the "classic" standard focal length to the series. It joins 20mm, 24mm, 35mm, and 65mm f/2 lenses. All f/2 I series lenses include an arc-type AF/MF switch and a stylized ring on the barrel.
Like the 17mm lens, the new 50mm f/2 DG DN C lens includes knurled aperture and focus rings, plus a knurled metal lens hood.
Compared to Sigma's 50mm f/1.4 DG DN Art lens, the 50mm f/2 DG DN C lens is 37 percent shorter and 48 percent lighter.
The lens promises swift, accurate, and quiet autofocus performance for photo and video applications.
The Sigma 50mm f/2 DG DN C lens will be available later this month for $639 in E-mount and L-mount. The f/2 I series lens is about $200 cheaper than Sigma's 50mm f/1.4 DG DN A lens.
Rounding out today's new lenses is the Sigma 23mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras. The lens will launch first for E-mount and L-mount this month, with an X mount version arriving this summer.
The 23mm lens offers a 35mm equivalent focal length, which is a very popular wide standard focal length for portraits, street photography, and even landscapes.
The lens weighs just 340g and is 77mm long. Its filter diameter is 52mm.
Autofocus is driven by a quiet, high-speed stepping motor and its maximum magnification ratio is 1:7.3. Sigma promises high-end imaging performance, with excellent flare and ghosting resistance.
Sigma has also announced that Nikon Z mount versions of its existing Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN C ($499), 30mm f/1.4 DC DN C ($399), and 56mm f/1.4 DC DN C ($499) prime lenses will be available this month.