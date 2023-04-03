Sigma announces 3 new mirrorless lenses, including 2 “I series” full-frame primes

Sigma has announced three new lenses for mirrorless cameras, including a pair of full-frame "I series" primes and an APS-C prime lens. All three lenses promise high performance in a compact form factor.

Starting with the full-frame lenses, the Sigma 17mm f/4 DG DN Contemporary and the Sigma 50mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary. These "I series" lenses feature all-metal barrels and will be available in E-mount and L-mount versions.

The 17mm f/4 DG DN C is the widest "I series" lens and should be well-suited to landscape, interior, and architectural photography. The super-compact ultra-wide prime weighs just 225 grams and is only 48.8 millimeters long.

Sigma 17mm f/4 DG DN Contemporary

The metal lens includes a knurled focus ring, aperture ring, and lens hood, promising superior usability and "feel." The lens ships with a metal magnetic lens cap alongside a traditional snap-on plastic cap.

With a minimum focus distance of 12cm, the 17mm f/4 can deliver good close-up images with a max magnification ratio of 1:3.6. The close focusing ability will also make the lens useful for vlogging, allowing photographers to capture wide-angle selfie video at arm's length with ease.

The Sigma 17mm f/4 DG DN C will be available later this month for $599 through Sigma and its authorized retailers.

Joining four existing f/2 I series primes, the 50mm f/2 adds the "classic" standard focal length to the series. It joins 20mm, 24mm, 35mm, and 65mm f/2 lenses. All f/2 I series lenses include an arc-type AF/MF switch and a stylized ring on the barrel.

Sigma 50mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary

Like the 17mm lens, the new 50mm f/2 DG DN C lens includes knurled aperture and focus rings, plus a knurled metal lens hood.

Compared to Sigma's 50mm f/1.4 DG DN Art lens, the 50mm f/2 DG DN C lens is 37 percent shorter and 48 percent lighter.

The lens promises swift, accurate, and quiet autofocus performance for photo and video applications.

The Sigma 50mm f/2 DG DN C lens will be available later this month for $639 in E-mount and L-mount. The f/2 I series lens is about $200 cheaper than Sigma's 50mm f/1.4 DG DN A lens.

Rounding out today's new lenses is the Sigma 23mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras. The lens will launch first for E-mount and L-mount this month, with an X mount version arriving this summer.

The 23mm lens offers a 35mm equivalent focal length, which is a very popular wide standard focal length for portraits, street photography, and even landscapes.

Sigma 23mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary

The lens weighs just 340g and is 77mm long. Its filter diameter is 52mm.

Autofocus is driven by a quiet, high-speed stepping motor and its maximum magnification ratio is 1:7.3. Sigma promises high-end imaging performance, with excellent flare and ghosting resistance.

Sigma has also announced that Nikon Z mount versions of its existing Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN C ($499), 30mm f/1.4 DC DN C ($399), and 56mm f/1.4 DC DN C ($499) prime lenses will be available this month.