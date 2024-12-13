Canon’s best vlogging camera hits lowest-ever price just before Christmas

Canon’s PowerShot V10 has just dropped to its lowest-ever price of $299, a 30% discount. This sleek, pocket-sized camera is perfect for on-the-go content creators and vloggers. From intuitive ergonomics to built-in accessories like a stand and flip screen, it’s optimized for solo filming.

The PowerShot V10 features a 15.2MP 1-inch CMOS sensor for exceptional low-light performance and 4K video recording at up to 30fps. Its 19mm wide-angle lens captures expansive shots, while built-in stabilization ensures smooth footage. The retractable front-facing screen and integrated stand add convenience for hands-free shooting at any angle. Plus, its stereo microphones deliver clear audio with minimal background noise.

This Canon PowerShot V10 is equipped with a built-in mic that ensures clear and crisp audio, making it ideal for vloggers who need professional sound quality without the hassle of external microphones. Its USB-C charging port allows for quick and convenient charging, and the micro-HDMI output enables easy connection to other devices for streaming or sharing content.

Whether you're documenting daily life, live streaming, or creating high-quality YouTube videos, the PowerShot V10 combines portability, performance, and ease of use, all at a highly competitive price.