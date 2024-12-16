DJI’s Mini 4K and Avata FPV drones just dropped to their lowest-ever prices

Drones have been sporadically dropping in price over the last few weeks, even more than we saw over the Black Friday period. Now is your chance if you’ve been patiently waiting for the perfect time to grab a drone. Two of DJI’s best beginner offerings the Mini 4K and the Avata FPV drone, are at their lowest-ever prices. Whether you’re a beginner pilot or an experienced videographer, these deals offer exceptional value.

Perfect for those seeking a portable, beginner-friendly drone, the DJI Mini 4K features a lightweight 249g design that doesn’t require FAA registration for recreational use. Equipped with a 4K UHD camera and 3-axis gimbal stabilization, it ensures smooth, high-quality footage. Its 10km video transmission range and 93-minute flight time (across three batteries) make it ideal for exploring expansive landscapes or capturing long-duration shots.

Additional perks include one-touch takeoff/landing and GPS return-to-home functionality, making it incredibly user-friendly.

For thrill-seekers and immersive filming, the DJI Avata FPV drone stands out. It boasts a super-wide 155° field of view and stabilized 4K video for breathtaking footage. Compact yet powerful, it’s designed for agility, enabling you to maneuver through tight spaces.

With a built-in propeller guard and 18-minute flight time, the Avata is built for safety and performance. Advanced O3+ transmission technology provides a sharp, low-latency HD live feed up to 10km away, ensuring seamless control.

These deals bring cutting-edge technology at unbeatable prices, offering a golden opportunity for hobbyists and professionals alike.