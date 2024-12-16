Images of the upcoming 7Artisans 18mm F/5.6 Pancake lens have leaked online

7Artisans is getting ready to announce a new lens before the year ends. Teaser images of the 18mm F/5.6 Pancake have started appearing online indicating that a lens announcement should be imminent.

The images in question appeared on Weibo showing that an announcement was planned for December 9th, but the official debut has been delayed. The lens should be available on the 7Artisans Amazon store when the official announcement happens.

The leaked image reveals that the 18mm pancake lens is coming to Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and L mounts. Other details about the lens found in the teaser ad suggest that the lens will be manual focus only and can focus as close as 0.3m.

Image Credit: Photorumors

Another leaked image of the lens shows it being mounted on the Sony a7C R. This means that the lens will likely be compatible with full-frame mirrorless cameras. From the images, you can also clearly see how thick the lens is compared to their previous pancake lenses.

7Artisans already has two versions of the 18mm F/6.3 manual focus pancake lens but only for APS-C mirrorless cameras. The second version of the 18mm F/6.3 is available for the Sony E, Nikon Z, and Fujifilm X mounts and is priced at just $59.

Image Credit: Photorumors

Judging from the thickness of the upcoming 18mm F/5.6 Pancake, we can assume that the lens will not have a fixed aperture like previous models. This new pancake lens will also have a 49mm filter thread as indicated in the lens markings.

There is still no word on when this lens will arrive, but hopefully, we won’t have to wait long. The previous 18mm pancake lenses from 7Artisans were fun and had reasonably good performance which is why we are excited for the new 18mm F/5.6 Pancake.