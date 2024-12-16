Google reportedly ditches Samsung in favor of MediaTek modem for Pixel 10 series

The smartphone race for 2025 is already stirring excitement, and Google’s Pixel 10 series is reportedly making a bold shift in its technology stack. Reports suggest Google is dropping both Qualcomm and Samsung modems in favor of MediaTek's upcoming T900 modem, marking a significant departure from its longstanding reliance on Samsung's Exynos.

Everything about the possible MediaTek T900 modem is pure speculation at this point, though it is expected to build on the company’s M85 modem architecture. This likely means we can expect support for advanced 5G standards, such as 3GPP Release 17 or newer, further enhancing the Pixel 10’s connectivity capabilities. The move to MediaTek also reflects Google’s desire to find a cost-effective, high-performing alternative to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75.

While MediaTek is best known for budget and mid-range offerings, its recent innovations have demonstrated strong potential in the flagship arena. By selecting MediaTek, Google may be aiming to deliver a highly optimized Pixel 10 series with improved thermal and battery efficiency, key areas where Exynos-powered Pixels previously struggled.

The decision, however, does carry some risks. MediaTek's flagship modem performance is relatively untested at the top tier, leaving questions about how well the T900 will perform under real-world conditions. Still, if successful, this partnership could redefine perceptions of MediaTek as a viable player in the space and solidify Google’s trajectory toward greater hardware self-reliance.