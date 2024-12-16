Samsung S25 Ultra may not have built-in magnets for Qi2 charging

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra, slated for release in early 2025, may not have full Qi2 wireless charging integration, according to SuomiMobilii. The report reveals that while the Galaxy S25 series will support the Qi2 standard’s 15W minimum charging speed, the Ultra may lack built-in magnets essential for seamless compatibility with Qi2 accessories. Instead, Samsung appears to rely on a magnetic case accessory to bridge the gap.

The Qi2 standard, based on Apple’s MagSafe technology, ensures devices securely align with wireless chargers via magnets, optimizing efficiency and convenience. Many flagship competitors are expected to adopt built-in Qi2 magnets as standard. While Samsung’s Ultra model will still offer magnetic capabilities through optional cases, this approach might limit user convenience and compatibility with a broader range of Qi2 devices.

This decision could prove controversial for consumers seeking cutting-edge charging technologies in Samsung’s premium device lineup. The S25 Ultra will join the standard Galaxy S25 and S25+ in offering several storage configurations—256GB, 512GB, and up to 1TB for the Ultra—while launching alongside cases including a “magnet case,” rugged case, and silicone options.

While unconfirmed, the omission of built-in Qi2 magnets may lead some to view the S25 Ultra as a missed opportunity for Samsung to solidify its flagship as a leader.