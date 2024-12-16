The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be cheaper than first expected

Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce the iPhone 17 Air in 2024, adding yet another option to its line. According to recent reports, the iPhone 17 Air will feature a sleek design, offering the thinnest iPhone to date with a body approximately 8 millimeters slimmer than current models. Despite its advanced design, this model is expected to launch at a lower price than initially anticipated, with estimates placing it around $900 - less than the iPhone 17 Pro, expected at $999.

Unlike earlier speculation that the iPhone 17 Air would slot between the Pro and Pro Max in pricing, Apple’s move positions this variant as a more affordable option in the lineup. The lower cost is attributed to its simplified camera system, which reduces manufacturing expenses while maintaining a high-quality user experience.

This introduction reflects Apple’s strategy to offer a broader range of devices catering to various consumer preferences. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to appeal to users prioritizing a stylish, ultra-thin design while sacrificing some of the advanced features available in Pro models.

The launch aligns with Apple’s continued emphasis on innovation, as the company simultaneously explores foldable technology for future devices. Though foldable iPhones are rumored for 2026, the iPhone 17 Air represents Apple’s immediate step forward in combining aesthetics and affordability to compete in an increasingly saturated smartphone market.