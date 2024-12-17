Amazon’s Christmas sale slashes Nikon’s Z6 III with 24-70mm f/4 Lens by over $300

So far, the holiday sales have seen some of the lowest-ever prices on select cameras, and the Nikon Z6 III with a 24-70mm f/4 S lens is yet another to note. Now available for $303 less (10% off) than its list price this full-frame mirrorless camera combines cutting-edge stills and video capabilities. Offering 6K/60p internal RAW recording, advanced autofocus, and an ISO range of up to 204,800, it is the perfect treat for yourself this Christmas.

The Z6 III boasts 6K/60p internal RAW video recording, enhanced by Nikon’s Deep Learning autofocus technology for exceptional subject tracking, even in challenging conditions. Its autofocus detects subjects down to -10EV and is 20% faster than its predecessor. The camera excels in stills, too, with an ISO range from 100 to an extended 204,800, ensuring detailed images in low-light scenarios.

For videographers, features like oversampled 4K UHD, and 4K/120p slow-motion recording make the Z6 III a versatile powerhouse. The included NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens adds value, delivering sharp performance across focal lengths.

What sets the Z6 III apart is its class-leading electronic viewfinder (EVF) with 5.76M-dot resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 4000-nit brightness—ensuring vivid, clear visuals even in bright environments. With flexible picture control, users can customize their color profiles directly in-camera, streamlining workflows for creative projects.