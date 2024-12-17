Google’s Pixel 9 Pro XL & Fold just dropped back down to lowest price for Christmas

Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold has dropped to its joint lowest price of $1,499, the same as Black Friday. This is an incredible festive deal for those looking to get their hands on one of the most advanced foldable smartphones. Furthermore, the 1TB Pro XL has just dropped to its lowest price, which is the first time this particular phone has gone on sale at Amazon.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a 6.3-inch foldable display, providing users with a larger screen for seamless multitasking and immersive viewing. The sleek, thin design makes it the thinnest foldable phone on the market, allowing for both portability and durability. Whether you’re using it for work, media consumption, or gaming, this device delivers an exceptional experience.

Equipped with Google’s Gemini AI, this phone offers cutting-edge artificial intelligence features designed to enhance productivity and entertainment. With the phone’s advanced triple rear camera system, you can take stunning photos, including brilliant selfies and group shots. Its flexible design allows for tabletop mode that’s perfect for tripod-free astrophotography or group pictures, adding to its versatility.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is yet another exceptional phone and this 1TB model has come down to its lowest ever price. With its 6.8-inch Super Actua Display, users can enjoy vibrant, true-to-life colors with a refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring a smooth and responsive experience. The phone is powered by Google’s most advanced AI, including the powerful Gemini assistant, which adapts to your needs and allows for hands-free interaction, even when switching topics.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL's camera system stands out as one of the best on the market. With its triple rear camera setup, it captures ultra-high-quality images and videos, including 8K video boost and exceptional low-light performance with Night Sight Video. Google’s AI-enhanced features, such as Best Take and Magic Editor, allow you to capture photos and videos that look better than you imagined. Whether you're shooting stunning photos in diverse lighting conditions or creating sharp, professional-grade videos, the Pixel 9 Pro XL ensures every shot is perfect. This phone provides an unrivaled user experience, offering both practicality and sophistication in every aspect.