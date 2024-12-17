This 2024 Apple M4 MacBook Pro just dropped back down to its rock-bottom Black Friday price for the holidays

This M4 MacBook Pro with the M4 Pro chip has dropped to its lowest-ever price for the holidays, making it the perfect time to grab one of Apple’s most powerful laptops. Now priced at just $1,749, this deal offers a 13% discount and features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, delivering stunning clarity with up to 1600 nits of peak brightness.

Equipped with a 12-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, the M4 Pro chip delivers, handling the majority of tasks with ease. Whether its just some day to day work, or demanding editing of high-resolution videos, this laptop excels in all areas. Plus, the 24GB of unified memory ensures smooth multitasking, and the 512GB SSD storage offers ample space for your work.

The MacBook Pro also boasts all-day battery life, allowing you to stay productive no matter where you are. With the power of Apple Intelligence, your MacBook works seamlessly with other Apple devices, making it even easier to integrate into your daily workflow. Whether you’re working from home or on the go, the MacBook Pro is designed to keep up with your demands.

This MacBook is also built with privacy in mind, thanks to Apple’s groundbreaking security features. With macOS and Apple Silicon, your favorite apps like Microsoft 365 and Adobe Creative Cloud run faster than ever, giving you an altogether superb user experience.