Google Whisk, the experimental image generation tool, is now available in the US

Google recently introduced Whisk to the US, an AI tool that allows users to generate images by remixing other pictures as prompts, offering a unique alternative to traditional text-based generation. Designed as a "fun experiment," Whisk lets users define the subject, scene, and style of their creation by simply dragging and dropping multiple images.

Whisk is powered by Google's Gemini AI and its latest Imagen 3 model. When users upload photos, the system automatically generates descriptive captions, which are fed into Imagen to craft new visuals. The process doesn’t replicate the original photos but captures their essence to reimagine them in fresh and unexpected ways. Images are created in seconds, and users can favorite, download, or further refine their results.

Source: Google

This flexibility makes Whisk ideal for creators seeking inspiration or testing ideas without the constraints of extensive text descriptions. In early demonstrations, users have reported quirky and surprising outputs, underscoring the tool’s exploratory nature.

Whisk is part of Google's broader AI ecosystem, debuting alongside the Veo 2 video model, which enhances cinematic AI rendering. These advancements signal a growing focus on blending cutting-edge AI with creative tools that empower users to push boundaries in design, storytelling, and more.

While still in its experimental phase, Whisk represents an exciting leap forward for accessible AI-driven art. Currently available in the U.S., it sets the stage for a future where visual creativity becomes even more dynamic and intuitive.