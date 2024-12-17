DJI Osmo Action 6 camera leaks appear, despite the 5’s recent launch

Rather surprisingly a possible FCC registration leak has appeared on the DJI Osmo Action 6 camera. Reports originating from the Chinese platform Weibo potentially point to a non-Pro version of DJI’s action camera lineup. However, there is little evidence to suggest much of anything at this stage and some speculate DJI may be ramping up FCC filings in anticipation of regulatory challenges in the U.S.



The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, launched three months ago and is celebrated as the best action camera on the market, leaving GoPro’s HERO 13 in the dust. Some suggest DJI might be looking to diversify the product line with a more affordable version. This aligns with whispers about a Spring 2025 release, possibly maintaining the Action 5 Pro’s 1950mAh battery capacity and frame design but with streamlined features.

Source: Weibo

Although leaks from the Weibo source aren’t exactly concrete, previous claims have proven accurate. Regardless, Until more credible information emerges, potential buyers of the Action 5 Pro need not hesitate, as the rumored device appears to serve a different niche in DJI's evolving camera ecosystem.