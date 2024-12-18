iPhone 17: Latest rumors & everything we know so far

The annual release of the next iPhone is a hot topic at all times of the year; even when the iPhone 16 launched, rumors of the 17 sprung almost instantaneously. If some of these rumors are to be believed Apple is preparing to unveil one of the most significant iPhone redesigns in years. An expected release announcement probably isn’t due until September 2025, however, we already have some idea of what to expect; including camera upgrades, a new model for the series, possible pricing, a better screen, and more.

The standard iPhone 17, along with the Pro, and Pro Max are likely to make a reappearance but we could see an “Air” or “Slim” take the place of the Plus. The thinner model is unlikely to be a direct replacement for the Plus, instead being an all-new option, much like we see in MacBooks.

iPhone 17 design & camera rumors

One of the most talked-about changes is a thinner, sleeker iPhone model rumored to debut as the "iPhone 17 Air" or "Slim." Measuring approximately 6.25mm thick, it could become Apple’s thinnest smartphone yet. This ultra-thin design reflects Apple’s focus on portability without compromising performance.

The iPhone 17 Air might also sport a unique centered camera bump, a departure from the usual corner placement. This design shift is reminiscent of the Google Pixel, which benefits from increased stability when placed on flat surfaces. However, questions remain about how such changes could affect internal components like the battery and cooling systems.

Leaks suggest the introduction of a 24-megapixel front-facing camera across all models, alongside upgrades to rear cameras. The iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature three 48-megapixel lenses - Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto.

A noteworthy feature could be the addition of a mechanical aperture, offering users control over light intake and depth of field. This enhancement could rival professional-grade cameras in versatility, but further confirmation is awaited.

iPhone 17 release & pricing rumors

While there is no official information, the release is a no-brainer. Just looking at the time of year Apple loves to announce and launch the next phone, we are fairly certain it will be September. The iPhone 17 lineup may include four models: the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone 17 Air. Notably, the "Plus" variant is expected to be discontinued due to poor sales.

Pricing for the iPhone 17 Pro is likely to start at $999, while the iPhone 17 Air could sit between the standard and Pro models, emphasizing design over internal upgrades.

The iPhone 17 series promises to be one of Apple’s most ambitious projects to date, blending innovation with a refined aesthetic. While much remains uncertain, the details thus far paint a picture of a device that could set a new benchmark for smartphones. As more information becomes available, Apple enthusiasts and industry observers alike will watch closely for what the Cupertino giant has in store.