Viltrox announces the AF 35mm F/1.7 Air APS-C lens

As 2024 comes to a close, Viltrox has announced a new 35mm F/1.7 lens that delivers stunning images in a small, lightweight package. The AF 35mm F/1.7 Air is coming to Nikon Z, Sony E, and Fujifilm X mount APS-C mirrorless cameras and is already available from the Viltrox website.

The company is marketing the new 35mm F/1.7 Air as a beginner-friendly lens with a standard 52mm (full-frame equivalent) field of view. This lens is designed for general-purpose photography but is also well-suited for portraits. With a 0.33m minimum focusing distance, the lens will also be great at capturing close-up details of everyday objects.

The 35mm F/1.7 Air promises outstanding performance with its optical design that features 11 elements in 9 groups. The lens has 1 extra-low dispersion (ED) element, 1 aspherical, and 2 high-refractive index elements which enhance image sharpness and clarity. A nano multi-layer coating minimizes flare and ghosting, ensuring vivid, true-to-life colors.

Autofocus on the lens is handled by the Viltrox STM motor which provides fast, accurate, and silent focusing. The 35mm F/1.7 Air supports eye and face detection AF with compatible cameras, making portrait shoots a breeze. With minimal focus breathing and a lightweight design, the lens is also very handy for video work. It also supports in-body image stabilization for handheld shooting in lowlight environments.

The Viltrox AF 35mm F/1.7 Air weighs only 170g, making it easy to store and transport. The lens does not feature weather sealing but offers a waterproof front lens coating and a lotus-shaped hood. A USB-C port on the metal lens mount can be used for future firmware updates.

Viltrox has been one of the more consistent third-party lens manufacturers and has delivered some pretty impressive lenses this past year. This new AF 35mm F/1.7 Air should be right up there with the company’s most popular lenses given its price and performance. APS-C shooters can call this a brand new “nifty fifty” and should have a place in every camera bag.

The Viltrox AF 35mm F/1.7 Air has a pre-sale price of $152.15 from the company website and other major camera retailers like Amazon. The regular price for the lens after the pre-sale period is $179.