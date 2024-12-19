Amazon saves Christmas with its last-minute deals: Canon R7 drops to lowest-ever price

The Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera has seen a notable price drop, making now the perfect time to invest in this highly-favored hybrid camera. Equipped with a 32.5-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor that delivers stunning detail and clarity, this last-minute holiday deal presents excellent value and another opportunity for those who missed the Black Friday sales.

Currently priced at $1,299, the Canon EOS R7 is available with a 13% discount. This model supports advanced autofocus with up to 651 AF zones, ensuring precise and reliable focus across the frame. Its dual mechanical and electronic shutters enable high-speed shooting at up to 30 fps, perfect for capturing every split second of action. Additionally, the camera includes a 5-axis in-body image stabilization system (IBIS), providing steady, shake-free images and video even in challenging conditions.

Designed for video enthusiasts, the EOS R7 records professional-grade 4K video with seamless subject tracking, thanks to its Movie Servo AF system. It’s compact, lightweight, and built for comfort, making it an excellent companion for creators on the go. With a recording time of over 30 minutes and an extra battery included, this camera is a reliable choice for long shoots or vlogging sessions.

This deal offers outstanding value for both hobbyists and professionals, bringing cutting-edge technology to your fingertips at a competitive price.