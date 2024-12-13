New iPhone 17 Leak Reveals a Horizontal Camera Bar Similar to Google’s Pixel 9 Range

One of the iPhone 17 series models could feature an all-new camera bar design, if new leaks are to be believed. According to a reliable tipster on Weibo, Digital Chat Station, one iPhone 17 model might adopt a horizontal pill-shaped camera bar on its rear. This layout, reminiscent of Google’s Pixel 9 series, differs sharply from Apple’s usual triangular and vertical arrangements. Positioned flush near the top, the horizontal bar reportedly houses three lenses, though the precise configuration remains unconfirmed.

Source: Digital Chat Station (Weibo)

An additional leaked image purportedly shows an aluminum frame consistent with this design. The frame appears to support a horizontal bar extending across the device's rear, with a slight protrusion. The setup might place an ultra-wide camera between other lenses, improving ergonomics and reducing fingerprint smudges.

Source: Schrodinger's British Shorthair (Weibo)

If accurate, this change marks a significant shift for Apple. It could make the iPhone 17 instantly recognizable, preventing wobble on flat surfaces while providing a distinctive new aesthetic. However, the design’s similarity to Google’s Pixel devices raises questions about originality. Apple may refine the final design to avoid confusion with competitors.

Digital Chat Station’s leaks, though often accurate, remain speculative. With the iPhone 17’s launch not expected until September 2025, details are subject to change. Still, this glimpse at the potential design points to Apple’s willingness to innovate, blending functionality with bold visual updates.