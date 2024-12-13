Five holiday DJI deals that might just make your Christmas

DJI has had quite the finale to 2024, with huge launches for the Neo, Air 3s, and Osmo Action 5 all being well-received. Just as we thought the dust would settle, murmurings of the Mavic 4 and a new foldable drone called the FJI Flip started to appear. Well, DJI isn’t slowing down, the festive cheer is flowing, with some incredible deals now live for the holidays. From high-end drones to action cameras, there really is something for everyone.

Here are five must-have DJI products that could make this Christmas unforgettable:

For those seeking a lightweight yet capable drone, the DJI Neo Combo delivers impressive features at an affordable price of $289. Perfect for beginners or casual users, this ultra-portable drone offers 4K ultra-stabilized video, full-coverage propeller guards, and multiple control options, ensuring a safe and seamless flight experience.

Bonus: Get a free DJI Scenario Building Blocks (Soaring Over Mount Qomolangma)—a $39 value—when purchased before December 24.

The DJI Mini 4 Pro is ideal for adventurers and content creators alike. Weighing less than 249 grams, this compact drone is regulation-friendly and packed with features like 4K/60fps HDR video, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, and ActiveTrack 360°. The Fly More Combo includes the DJI RC 2 remote and extra batteries for extended use.

Bonus: Get a free DJI Scenario Building Blocks (Soaring Over Mount Qomolangma)—a $39 value—when purchased before December 24.

Redefine action-camera quality with the Osmo Action 5 Pro, which boasts a 1/1.3-inch sensor, enhanced stabilization, and up to 4 hours of extended battery life. Whether you’re capturing breathtaking landscapes or action-packed moments, the dual OLED touchscreens make this camera a joy to use.

Bonus: Two Osmo Action Extreme Battery Plus, worth $32, free with your purchase.

The DJI Air 3 raises the bar for aerial photography with its dual 1/1.3” CMOS cameras, offering wide-angle and medium telephoto options. With features like omnidirectional obstacle sensing, 46-minute max flight time, and 20km HD video transmission, this is a professional-grade drone at its finest.

Smartphone filmmakers will love the Osmo Mobile 6, a compact stabilizer that turns your phone into a cinematic tool. With features like 3-axis stabilization, ActiveTrack 6.0, and a built-in extension rod, creating smooth, professional videos has never been easier. At $89 (down from $139), this is a 36% discount, making it a perfect stocking stuffer.

In addition to discounts, DJI sweetens the deal with free gifts, fast delivery, and 0% APR payment options, making it easier than ever to get your hands on cutting-edge tech. Whether you’re shopping for a drone enthusiast, a content creator, or even yourself, these deals are as festive as they are functional.