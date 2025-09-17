DJI Mini 5 Pro Announced: Where to Buy, Stock Updates, and Availability

DJI has officially launched the Mini 5 Pro, the latest ultralight drone in its ultralight lineup. Despite weighing just 249 grams — keeping it under regulatory thresholds in most regions — the Mini 5 Pro introduces several professional-grade features, including a 1-inch CMOS sensor similar to the Air 3S, upgraded obstacle avoidance, and longer flight times.

While the drone is already available in select markets, U.S. buyers may face delays, as DJI has not confirmed an official U.S. release.

DJI Mini 5 Pro Pricing and Availability

The DJI Mini 5 Pro is now available in Canada and Europe, but not in the United States at launch. Pricing starts at $749 USD / €799, depending on the region.

Available Kits:

In Canada, the Mini 5 Pro starts at $749 USD equivalent, with similar bundle options available. U.S. customers may need to turn to third-party sellers or import options until DJI confirms regional availability.

Key Features of the DJI Mini 5 Pro

The Mini 5 Pro brings significant upgrades compared to its predecessor, making it one of the most advanced drones in the sub-250g category:

1-inch CMOS sensor, 50MP resolution, 24mm f/1.8 lens

Up to 14 stops of dynamic range for improved low-light performance

48mm Medium Telephoto mode via digital crop

4K video at up to 120fps / 4K HDR at 60fps

42GB internal storage + microSD support up to 1TB

Off-State QuickTransfer via Wi-Fi 6.1 (up to 100MB/s)

Full suite of smart modes: ActiveTrack 360, MasterShots, QuickShots, Waypoint Flight, Timelapse, Spotlight, Panorama

Updated Design and Flight Performance

DJI has upgraded both handling and durability on the Mini 5 Pro:

3-axis gimbal with 225° rotation and true vertical shooting

Omnidirectional Vision Sensing System with front-facing LiDAR sensors for better low-light obstacle detection

Flight path memory with GPS-free takeoffs and landings

Intelligent Flight Battery Plus with up to 52 minutes of flight time (not available in the EU due to weight restrictions)

Top speed: 42 mph, with climbs up to 10 m/s — about 6 mph faster than the Mini 4 Pro

The DJI Mini 5 Pro is currently available in Canada and Europe, starting at $749 USD / €799. DJI has not announced a U.S. release date, but buyers in the U.S. may find units through third-party resellers.

Everything We Know About the DJI Mini 5 Pro

The DJI Mini 5 Pro is shaping up to be a game-changer in the ultralight drone category:

Bigger 1-inch sensor for improved dynamic range and low-light performance

Pro-level shooting modes with frame rates up to 4K/120fps

Smarter obstacle detection with LiDAR-assisted sensors

Industry-leading 52-minute flight time with the Plus battery

Not officially available in the U.S. at launch, unlike in Canada and Europe

With its combination of portability, power, and professional features, the DJI Mini 5 Pro pushes the limits of what’s possible under 250g — though many U.S. buyers will need to wait, or import, to get their hands on it.