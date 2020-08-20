Sony releases free desktop software enabling webcam functionality with 35 Sony cameras

Sony joins the ranks of other major camera manufacturers in released a free desktop software application enabling webcam functionality with a number of their camera models. Given the growing popularity these days in working and learning from home as well as remote teleconferencing and live video streaming, the need for a higher-quality camera for internet-based video communication is a higher priority than ever before.

The just-released Imaging Edge Webcam software is currently only available for Windows PCs at this time -- Window 10 64-bit OSes, to be exact -- but it nonetheless supports webcam functionality for a wide range of Sony digital camera models. (Information on when or if a macOS-compatible version will be released was not yet available.) Sony's Imaging Edge Webcam software is currently compatible with 35 different Sony camera models, including all of the current-generation Alpha 7 and Alpha 9 models, as well as Alpha 7 models going back to the "Mark II" generations. Also supported are various A6XXX-series crop-sensor ILCs, RX100-series, such as the RX100 VII, RX100 VI and pocketable RX0 II as well as the new ZV-1 video-centric camera. Interestingly, a few Sony A-mount cameras, such as the A99 II and A68, are also supported.

The release of Sony's Imaging Edge Webcam software follows earlier announcements from other camera manufacturers, with Canon kicking things off back in April. Eventually, Fujifilm, Olympus and Panasonic followed with webcam and live-streaming software of their own. Earlier this month, Nikon, too, announced free webcam software for a variety of its cameras, including the new Z5 mirrorless camera.

Sony's Imaging Edge Webcam is now available for download. For more information on system requirements, user instructions and a full list of compatible Sony cameras, please click here.