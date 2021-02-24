Ricoh Imaging announces 3 new HD Pentax-FA Limited prime lenses for K-mount

Ricoh Imaging has announced a trio of HD Pentax-FA Limited interchangeable lenses for Pentax K-mount SLR cameras. The lenses are updated versions of existing Pentax-FA SMC lenses. The refreshed HD Pentax-FA 31mm f/1.8 Limited, HD Pentax-FA 43mm f/1.9 Limited and the HD Pentax-FA 77mm f/1.8 Limited lenses feature Pentax's latest HD coating, something lacking in the previous versions. Further, the lenses include a round-shaped aperture diaphragm for natural-looking bokeh and improved imaging performance.

All three aluminum-body lenses are available in black or silver finishes. The barrel, hood and cap of each new Limited lens is aluminum. The HD Pentax-FA 43mm f/1.9 Limited lens features a unique mount pointer made of a Shippoyaki (cloisonné) ware, an ancient technique for decorative metalwork. This pointer makes it easier for the user to mount the lens. The prior 31mm and 77mm FA Limited lenses already included this adornment, but it's a new addition to the 43mm prime.

Additionally, the new lenses include Super Protect (SP) coating on the front surface to repel dust and stains, and each lens includes a built-in aperture ring for compatibility with features in K-mount film cameras.

Ricoh Imaging states that each HD FA Limited Lens delivers 'outstanding description of texture,' impressive gradation in highlight areas, sharp performance, natural-looking bokeh, and strong control of aberrations. Each lens is treated with Pentax-original HD coating, which allows higher light transmittance than conventional multi-layer coatings. Further, Pentax promises 'even better optical performance than the original Limited Lens series.' Let's take each new lens in turn.

HD Pentax-FA 31mm f/1.8 Limited

The HD Pentax-FA 31mm f/1.8 Limited lens is a lightweight wide-angle lens. It weighs approximately 12 oz. (341g). The lens is 2.7" (69mm) long and has a maximum diameter of 2.6" (65mm) and a filter thread size of 58mm. The lens has nine elements across seven groups. The rounded aperture diaphragm has nine blades. With a minimum focusing distance of 0.98' (0.3m), the 31mm f/1.8 Limited has 0.16x maximum magnification.

The HD Pentax-FA 31mm f/1.8 Limited lens has a built-in lens hood

Available in black and silver, the Pentax-FA 31mm f/1.8 Limited comes with a lens cap, lens mount cap and lens case. The lens hood is fixed on the lens. The wide-angle lens will arrive at retailers in April with a suggested retail price of $1,049.95 USD.

HD Pentax-FA 43mm f/1.9 Limited

A slightly longer lens, the ultra-compact 43mm f/1.9 is ideal for travel and general use. The lens weighs only 5.5 oz. (155g) without its included lens hood and 5.7 oz. (163g) with the hood equipped. The lens is 1.1" (27mm) long, and its maximum diameter is 2.5" (64mm). The lens has a 49mm filter thread.

HD Pentax-FA 43mm f/1.9 Limited lens without its detachable lens hood

The 43mm f/1.9 Limited has slightly fewer elements than the 31mm lens, seven elements in six groups, compared to nine in the wider prime. The 43mm f/1.9's minimum focusing distance is 1.48' (0.45m), resulting in a 0.12x maximum magnification. The rounded diaphragm in the 43mm lens includes eight blades.

Here you can see the 43mm lens with its lens hood attached

Arriving in April as well, the Pentax-FA 43mm f/1.9 Limited is available in black and silver and retails for $599.95. The 43mm f/1.9 Limited comes with a lens hood, cap, mount cap and case.

HD Pentax-FA 77mm f/1.8 Limited

Designed primarily for portrait photography, the HD Pentax-FA 77mm f/1.8 Limited lens has a 31.5° angle of view on full-frame cameras (21° on an APS-C camera). The lens has a minimum focusing distance of 2.3' (0.7m). This results in a maximum magnification of 0.14x, which should be suitable for portraiture. The lens, like the other two new primes, has a rounded aperture diaphragm with nine aperture blades, promising smooth and natural bokeh.

HD Pentax-FA 77mm f/1.8 Limited with its lens hood retracted

The 77mm f/1.8 Limited lens is the second heaviest in the new Limited series trio, weighing 9.5 oz. (270g). The lens is 1.9" (48mm) long with a max diameter of 2.5" (64mm). Its filter thread is 49mm. The 77mm f/1.8 has seven elements across six groups. The lens hood is built-in.

77mm f/1.8 Limited lens with its built-in lens hood extended

The Pentax-FA 77mm f/1.8 Limited arrives in April with a suggested retail price of $799.95. The lens, like the others, ships with an aluminum lens cap, mount cap and a case.