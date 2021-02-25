Q2 meets 007: Leica announces Daniel Craig x Greg Williams Q2 limited-edition camera

Leica is back with another new limited-edition camera. The latest limited camera is the Leica Q2 Daniel Craig x Greg Williams. Leica created its new Q2 camera in close collaboration with award-winning actor Daniel Craig and photographer and filmmaker Greg Williams. The Englishmen have worked together before, with Williams photographing the current James Bond actor for numerous books, special shoots and film posters.

Craig and Williams share a common love for photography and are both fans of Leica. Of the Q2 Daniel Craig x Greg Williams, Daniel Craig says, 'The Leica Q2 is, for me, the perfect camera and needs no improvement. So, to have the chance to work with the amazing people at Leica and my friend, Greg Williams, to create something unique as this, has been a privilege and an honor.'

On his relationship with Craig and the new Q2, Williams adds, 'We bonded our shared love of Leica on 'Casino Royale.' Daniel takes beautiful photos and has a great eye. The Leica Q2 is an extension of me – you never see me without one around my neck, so to work with Daniel and the team at Leica on this limited-edition has been very special.'

Specs-wise, the Leica Q2 Daniel Craig x Greg Williams is identical to the standard Q2. This means that it has the same 47-megapixel image sensor, 4K video capabilities and impressive Leica build quality. The Q2 has a built-in Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH lens. The lens includes a trio of aspherical lens elements. The Q2 also features a new OLED electronic viewfinder with 3.68M dots.

However, there are many differences when considering the camera's look. The limited-edition camera is defined by its elegant black and gold features. All the engravings are inlaid with gold paint. For the first time in a Leica camera, the sequential serial number is engraved with a laser under the camera display's glass cover. Additionally, the iconic Leica red dot logo has been replaced with a black dot and gold lettering for the first time. For a brand built upon its iconic appearance, this is a significant departure from the norm.

The Leica Q2 Daniel Craig x Greg Williams comes with a leather carrier strap. Each camera and its included accessories come in a specially-designed presentation box with gold lettering and a black silk lining. The special new Q2 is limited to only 750 units worldwide is available for order now at Leica Stores, Boutiques and Dealers. The camera retails for $6,995 USD. This is $2,000 more than the standard black Leica Q2.