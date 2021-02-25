Sony #BeAlpha Live event this Sunday: Free workshops, chance to win a Sony A1 and more

Sony has announced a free virtual event for content creators. The #BeAlpha Live online event is on February 28, which is this Sunday, and registration is open now. The event is free to attend and includes exclusive workshops, live Q&A sessions, interactive shooting opportunities and the chance to connect with Sony experts to discuss its latest products, including the new Sony Alpha 1, the FX3, Xperia PRO and more.

By registering and joining the event on February 28, you will also be eligible to win a Sony A1 camera. The $6,500 camera is Sony's new flagship full-frame mirrorless camera and includes a new 50.1-megapixel image sensor, continuous shooting at up to 30 frames per second, 8K video and much more.

Of #BeAlpha Live, Sony says, 'The mission of our #BeAlpha events has always been opening up access to the best. The best gear, the best creators, the best knowledge, the best community. In our first #BeAlpha online event of 2021, we'll bring you a wealth of knowledge and inspiration from some of the best creators around, via classes and live Q&A sessions.'

There are 10 workshops this Sunday, including a creativity chat with numerous creators at 7:00 p.m. EST. Workshops start at 11:30 a.m. EST and cover a wide range of topics, including using the Alpha 1 underwater, tips on creativity, making iconic sports photographs, the art of 8K and more. In total, there will be

There are four live shoots, with the first one beginning at noon EST. All four will be live portraiture shoots, and the included photographers are Scott Robert Lim, Kesha Lambert, Brooke Shaden and Miguel Quiles. Lim and Quiles will focus on using the Sony A1 as part of a portraiture workflow.

Sony PRO Support experts will be on hand throughout the day. You can ask technical questions about the full line of Sony Alpha cameras, lenses, and accessories and ask about the cinema line and Xperia products. Even if you're not a Sony PRO Support member, you can participate.

The Sony #BeAlpha Live event this Sunday is a great opportunity to learn and ask questions without needing to pay or even leave your home. For more information and to register, click here.