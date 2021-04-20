Nikon announces new firmware for Z series mirrorless cameras: Improved AF, usability and functionality

Nikon has announced firmware updates for its Z series mirrorless cameras. The updates, which will be available to download from April 26, cover the Nikon Z7 II, Nikon Z6 II, Nikon Z7, Nikon Z6, Nikon Z5 and Nikon Z50.

The Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II will be brought to version 1.20 with the upcoming update. These cameras will see increased autofocus performance, including faster focusing when shooting using autofocus in low light situations. Nikon also states that 'AF usability when using an external Speedlight will also increase, through improvements to detection performance in scenes where it was difficult to detect faces and eyes, as well as improvements to subject visibility during live view shooting.' Finally, tracking frames used for face and eye detection, plus subject-tracking AF, will improve, promising a smoother and more stable shooting experience.

Nikon Z7 II

The Nikon Z6 and Z7 will also be updated to version 3.30, while the Z50 will be updated to version 2.10. These cameras are receiving a 'Save Focus Position' option. This allows the current focus position to be saved when the camera is powered off and restored when the camera is turned back on. The Z6 also receives voice memo recording/play functionality with the upcoming update. This feature proved popular with the Nikon D6 DSLR, so Nikon is adding it to the Z6. The function will be added to the Z6 II in a future firmware update.

Nikon Z6

Rounding out the Nikon Z series firmware updates, the Nikon Z5 is being updated to version 1.10. This update adds faster AF detection speed during low light shooting when shooting in the Low-Light AF mode. Further, the Z5 is also receiving the Save Focus Position option.

Nikon Z5

All new firmware updates will be available to download for free starting on April 26 directly from Nikon.