Fujifilm GFX 100 firmware update 4.00: Promises improved AF, IBIS, new Film Simulation & more

Fujifilm has announced a new firmware update for its GFX 100 medium format camera. Fujifilm states that the impending firmware version 4.00 will 'transform [the GFX 100] into a completely new camera with a multitude of additional functions and operational enhancements, delivering autofocus (AF) performance equivalent to that of the [GFX 100S].'

The new firmware update improves the camera's autofocus algorithm to the latest version, promising faster autofocus speed and better face/eye-detection performance. With faster AF and improved face/eye-detect AF performance, the GFX 100 should perform better for portrait photography with version 4.00 firmware. Further, the new update gives subject tracking performance a boost, particularly when tracking a subject moving away from the camera.

Concerning the GFX 100's in-body image stabilization, the new update allows the camera's IBIS to coordinate with optical image stabilization (OIS) in Fujifilm's Fujinon GF lenses. Fujifilm writes that image stabilization is applied with 'optimum correction' based on the acceleration and frequency detected by the IBIS and OIS systems. This results in improved image stabilization performance for OIS-equipped lenses, like the GF 120mm f/4 R LM OIS WR and Fujinon GF 45-100 f/4 R LM OIS WR, to the order of half a stop.

Fujinon GF 45-100mm f/4 R LM OIS WR

The GFX 100S includes a new Film Simulation, Nostalgia Neg., which delivers colors and tones reminiscent of the 'America New Color' movement that emerged in the 1970s. The Film Simulation has soft tones, high saturation, and applied warm amber to highlights. With firmware version 4.00, Fujifilm is adding this new Film Simulation to the GFX 100 as well.

There are an additional 17 new functions and operational improvements included in the new firmware update. Some highlights included a new focus limiter function, additional Q menu customization, electronic image stabilization when shooting video, the ability to change the AF area size when shooting video and much more. For the full list, click here.

Fujifilm GFX 100

Firmware version 4.00 will be available in June. We will let you know when an exact date has been determined.