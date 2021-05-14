Polaroid and Fendi team up for wild-looking $950 OneStep Close-Up 600 camera

Polaroid is on a resurgence path. After announcing the world's smallest analog instant camera, the Polaroid Go, last month, the historic camera brand is now teaming up with Fendi for a special edition Polaroid OneStep Close-Up 600. The OneStep Close-Up 600 is covered in Fendi's 'FF Vertigo Motif.' It doesn't come cheap, however, as it has a $950 price tag.

What makes the new special edition Polaroid cost $950? Well, it's special, and it's fashionable. Fashion is pricey. The FF Vertigo Motif features a wavy, fisheye-effect FF logo. The design results from a collaboration with New York-based artist Sarah Coleman, who Fendi says 'is known for her disruptive manipulation of designer's materials that she employs to rethink and repurpose everyday objects with an ironic filter.' Fendi has previously collaborated with Coleman for its Design Miami/ 2020 edition, where Coleman created a series of one-of-a-kind design pieces.

Polaroid has recently collaborated with long-standing iconic brands Lacoste and Teva for special products, including branded Polaroid cameras and new clothing items. It doesn't appear Fendi is offering any Polaroid-themed clothes. While we're just speculating at this point, we'd be surprised if we don't see more Polaroid collaborations soon.

The vintage Polaroid OneStep Close-Up 600 camera was first released in 1992 and 'has the soul of a traditional Polaroid camera with the added ability to focus at short distances.' The camera uses highspeed Polaroid 600 film. The camera has a 110mm lens with an f/10 aperture. The camera is available now in Fendi Boutiques and from fendi.com for $950.