Nik Collection 4.1 released: Significantly improves the performance of new Nik Viveza & Silver Efex plugins

About a month after announcing Nik Collection 4 by DxO, DxO has released a major update to the plugin suite, Nik Collection 4.1.

The new version of Nik Collection 4, which is available now as a free update to Nik Collection 4 owners, introduces a new rendering engine optimized for Nik Viveza and Nik Silver Efex. Viveza and Silver Efex underwent major revisions to their user experiences and features with Nik Collection 4 and are further improved with today's update.

Per DxO, Nik Collection 4.1 improves the following:

Overall responsiveness of the interface and option to preview the effects applied to the image, whether in fit or fill mode or zoomed in.

Significant improvement to U Point technology resulting in more responsive Control Points and adjustments.

Better support for very high-resolution images.

Bug fixes and many other improves to the overall user experience.

'Fewer than four weeks after the launch of the 4.0 version, we wanted to provide our community with an optimized version of the Nik Collection,' said Jean-Marc Alexia, Vice President Product Strategy. 'To give everyone plenty of time to test it out for themselves, the 30-day trial period was reset.'

Nik Collection 4.1 is now available for download from DxO. The special introductory pricing originally scheduled to end on June 30 has been extended to July 31, 2021. This means that for new users, Nik Collection 4.1 costs $99.99 instead of $149. Until July 31, upgrades are $59.99 instead of $79.