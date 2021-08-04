Hands-on with Sigma’s new 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports lens for E-mount and L-mount

Sigma has announced its new 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports lens for full-frame E-mount and L-mount mirrorless cameras. We've gone hands-on with the new telephoto zoom lens and have our Hands-on Review published. It's an impressive lens offering good performance, a lot of versatility and great value.

Sigma has designed its new 150-600mm f/5-6.3 lens for wildlife, sports, landscapes, motorsports and more. Sigma has developed an updated optical design featuring 25 elements across 15 groups to ensure the lens delivers high-quality results. Special elements include 4 FLD optics and a pair of ELD elements.

The term 'updated' is important because this isn't Sigma's first 150-600mm f/5-6.3 lens. The Japanese company released two DSLR versions back in 2015, a Contemporary version and an upgraded Sports version. The new mirrorless lens is a Sports version, featuring a weather-sealed design and high-end build quality. Sigma's new mirrorless lens is lighter and smaller than the older DSLR version, although, at 2,100g (4.6 lbs.) and 263.6mm (10.4") long, it's still a pretty hefty lens. When zoomed to 600mm and with the hood attached, it's significantly longer still.

The length of the lens changes quite a bit when you zoom from 150mm (top) to 600mm (bottom).

Speaking of zooming, focal length can be adjusted using either the zoom ring or by pushing/pulling the lens's barrel. This is aided by an adjustable torque switch on the side of the barrel, which changes how tight the lens zooming mechanism is. There are other controls on the lens, including switches for different focusing settings, OS mode, and more. There are also customizable AF-L buttons on the barrel of the lens. You can use the lens with Sigma's USB Dock (L-mount only) to fine-tune focusing and image stabilization performance. The L-mount version of the lens is also compatible with Sigma's TC-1411 teleconverter.

Sony A7R IV - 600mm, f/6.3, 1/640s, ISO 4000. This image has been edited.

The lens has an updated autofocus system as well. The AF system incorporates an AF actuator driven by a stepping motor and a high-precision magnetic sensor. The close-focus distance at 150mm is an impressive 58cm (23"), which gives the lens some close-up versatility. At 180mm, the lens has a maximum magnification of 1:2.9.

Sony A7R IV - 388mm, f/6.3, 1/640s, ISO 3200. This image has been edited.

The Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports lens will arrive in E-mount and L-mount versions later this month for $1,500 USD. To learn more about the lens and to hear our thoughts about it, plus to check out many real-world shots, head to our Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports Hands-on Review.