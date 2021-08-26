Tamron announces price and release date for 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD lens for E-mount

Last month, Tamron announced the 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD lens, its first lens for Fujifilm X-mount. The 16.6x all-in-one APS-C lens was also announced for Sony E-mount. At the time of the announcement, we didn't have availability or pricing information. Tamron has revealed that the Sony version, Model B0161S, will be available on September 24 for $699. The Fujifilm version is still expected to arrive this fall, presumably at the same $699 price point.

While we covered the key details of the lens last month, it's worth doing a recap here. The 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 VC VXD lens covers approximately 27-450mm in full-frame equivalent terms. It's the first APS-C mirrorless zoom lens to offer a 16.6x zoom ratio. The lens incorporates Tamron's VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism for quiet and accurate autofocus performance. The lens has a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2 at the wide end and 1:4 at the telephoto end of the lens.

Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD for Sony E-mount

The Sony E-mount version is 124.5mm (4.9") long at its minimum length and weighs 620.9g (21.9 oz.). The lens has a moisture-resistant construction and includes fluorine coating. There's also a zoom lock switch for compact storage. The lens has 19 elements in 15 groups and promises edge-to-edge sharpness across the focal length range. Among its 19 elements are three hybrid aspherical elements and four LD (Low Dispersion) elements.

The lens includes a moisture-resistant construction (MRC) and fluorine coating

The lens includes Tamron's proprietary VC (Vibration Compensation) mechanism, too. The lens incorporates AI technology to provide the optimal VC characteristics for recording video at focal lengths of 70mm or less. The lens is compatible with numerous camera-specific features, too, including Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF.

At its wide end, the Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 lens has a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2

The Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD lens is available to preorder now for Sony E-mount. When we have information about the availability of the Fujifilm X version, we'll be sure to let you know.