Samsung Galaxy S22 series announced: S22 Ultra includes a 108MP camera, new stylus and more

Today, at its Unpacked 2022 event, Samsung announced three new Galaxy smartphones. The Galaxy S22 series comprises the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is wholly redesigned. Although, at first glance, it looks an awful lot like a Samsung Note smartphone. The Galaxy S22 Ultra doesn't just look like a Note, it also includes an embedded S Pen stylus, a first for the Galaxy S series. You can use the S Pen to write notes, make sketches or remotely control the device's camera.

The S22 Ultra has a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The S22 and S22+ feature the same display technology, although they have smaller displays of 6.1" and 6.6", respectively.

The smaller Galaxy S22 models don't include a stylus and aren't compatible with the S Pen. There are other key differences between the flagship S22 Ultra and its smaller siblings, too, including concerning the camera system. The S22 Ultra has a 108MP primary image sensor paired with an F1.8 lens. The phone also includes 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x optical zoom, 10MP 10x optical zoom and 40MP front cameras.

The S22 and S22 Plus include a new 50MP main camera paired with an F1.8 lens. The phones include 12MP ultrawide and 10MP cameras, like the S22 Ultra. The front-facing cameras on the smaller phones are 10MP.

All three smartphones include a new technology that Samsung calls 'Adaptive Pixel.' This tech combines a full-resolution image captured with the main camera with a second image that incorporates pixel binning to improve low-light performance. In theory, this results in the best of both worlds, high-resolution and good low-light performance. This feature is disabled by default, which may be due to the significantly larger file sizes.

There are a lot of other similarities between the new Galaxy S22 smartphones. They each utilize a Snapdragon 8 chipset and utilize fast charging, although the S22+ and S22 Ultra utilize 45W fast charging rather than the 25W fast charging on the S22. They're all equipped with 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, although the S22+ and S22 Ultra include Wi-Fi 6E and ultra-wideband compatibility. All three smartphones have 8GB of RAM, although the two larger capacities of the S22 Ultra come with 12GB instead.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 starts at $800 and comes in 128GB and 256GB capacities. The S22+ comes in the same two storage variants and starts at $1,000. The S22 Ultra also comes in 512GB and 1TB and starts at $1,200.

