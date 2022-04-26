Polaroid announces black and red colorways for compact Go instant camera, plus new filters and film

Just over a year ago, Polaroid announced the Polaroid Go, the world's smallest analog instant camera. Measuring 3.3 x 2.4 x 4.1 inches (W x H x D), the Polaroid Go is a much smaller alternative to the Polaroid Now instant camera, which has a more classic Polaroid shape and size. Today, Polaroid has announced a pair of new bold colorways for the Go, black and red. Polaroid has also announced new 'creator-centric' additions including a filter set for blue, red or orange-tinted photos, plus a new matte-black frame instant film.

' The Polaroid Go has portability and the spirit of exploration in its DNA. We've seen an incredible response for this new camera format so we wanted to introduce even more ways for people to dive deeper into their creativity, while making it easy for them to go anywhere and capture whenever inspiration hits,' Oskar Smolokowski, Polaroid CEO, said.

Polaroid Go is now available in new black and red colors

To celebrate the launch of the two new colors, Polaroid is relaunching its 'Go Create' campaign. This time, Polaroid has brought Ibby Njoya and Mirando Makaroff into the fold. Njoya is an artist and set designer, while Makaroff is a fashion designer, DJ, blogger and actor. Njoya and Makaroff traveled to Tenerife, Spain, to showcase their creative talents.

Polaroid Go - Red

'For me, Polaroid has always been a tool of documentation and experimentation. As an artist, it's allowed me to process the development of my skills as a set designer. Getting to experiment with the Polaroid Go's portability during our shoot in the Canary Islands was so fun, I love how easy it is to bring it everywhere,' Njoya said. Makaroff added, 'I love the new possibilities that the Polaroid Go creates. It makes it so easy to capture inspiration wherever I travel, which plays a big part into my creative process as an artist.'

Polaroid Go - Filter Set

Polaroid Go in black and red is available today for $99.99 from Polaroid and authorized retailers. The new Polaroid Go Black Film is sold in a double pack for $19.99, and the new Polaroid Go Filter Set is also $19.99.