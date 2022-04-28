ON1 Resize AI is available now and promises to supercharge your photo enlargements with AI

In mid-March, ON1 announced ON1 Resize AI. The new app, the successor to ON1 Resize and Genuine Fractals, promises to be 'the next generation' of photo enlargement software. ON1 has announced that Resize AI is now available for purchase and download. Plus, there's a free 14-day trial to give the software a shot before buying.

'We trained ON1 Resize AI on a variety of photos. It can see textures like rocks, skin, fur, feathers, masonry, tree bark, etc. You get the idea. The technology can recreate these textures and make them look realistic in the enlarged photos making super crisp and clean enlargements' said Dan Harlacher, VP of Product at ON1.

Craig Keudell, President and CEO of ON1, added, 'I can see a lot of photographers using this app to crop out sections of their photos. Let's say you forgot your long lens at home and can't get close enough to your subject. You can still get a really good photo and even better print with ON1 Resize AI.'

ON1 Resize AI crops, resizes and sharpens simultaneously. You can use the software to prepare your enlarged images for printing too. Resize AI is usable as a plugin for Adobe Lightroom, Photoshop and Photoshop Elements, plus as a plugin for Capture One. You can also use ON1 Resize AI as a standalone app, and it can be used to batch process images.

ON1 Resize AI is available now directly from ON1 for $99.99. The new app is also part of the ON1 Professional Plugin Bundle, which includes all five of ON1's pro plugins that work with Lightroom, Photoshop and Capture One for $149.99. As mentioned, a 14-day fully functioning free trial is available to download.

By the way, if you own ON1 Photo RAW 2022, keep your eyes peeled for a major update in the coming weeks. This update will add ON1 Resize AI functionality to your software, free of charge. To learn more about ON1 Photo RAW 2022, click here.