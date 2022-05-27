Megadap ETZ21 AF adapter lets you mount E lenses on Nikon Z cameras; promises improved autofocus and compatibility

Last August, Megadap announced the ETZ11 autofocus adapter. This adapter allows photographers to use Sony E-mount lenses on APS-C and full-frame Nikon Z cameras. However, the adapter was plagued with compatibility and performance issues. Not even a year later, Megadap is back with a brand-new, second-generation adapter, the ETZ21 AF.

The new adapter has been reworked from the ground up with new hardware and software. The software protocols have been rewritten using original information from Sony and Nikon's protocols, promising improved focusing speed and accuracy. Plus, the adapter promises better compatibility. You can use most E-mount lenses, including from Sony, Tamron, Zeiss, Sigma, Voigtlander and Samyang. You can also use manual lenses with or without chips.

Megadap ETZ21 AF adapter with a Sony 16mm F2.8 lens on a Nikon Z fc body

If you're using a lens with electronic contacts, EXIF data will record most information, including focal length, aperture, shutter speed and ISO, although the lens brand information won't be recorded. You can view the aperture on your camera and control it if the adapter lens has an aperture coupling.

IBIS, optical image stabilization and all autofocus modes are supported, including real-time tracking, eye-detection, subject detection, and continuous autofocus. You can also use in-camera focus stacking modes with an adapted lens. All autofocus area modes, including pinpoint AF, are supported.

The ETZ21 is also improved when it comes to firmware. You can check the firmware version of the adapter in the camera itself or using a macOS or Windows computer. You can update the firmware using an included USB update tool and plugging it into your computer.

The Megadap ETZ21 AF is built using a thin aluminum alloy and stainless steel bayonet. The release button includes an improved design, and the plating on the adapter is more advanced. At 2mm, it's a very thin adapter.

The Megadap ETZ21 is available to order now directly from Megadap for $249.